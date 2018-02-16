Burlesque and Bubbly

Posted 1:32 pm, February 16, 2018, by

Valentine's Day is over but the heat is still on at the Vertical Academy/Barre Forte in Highland's Ranch. They are having a Burlesque and Bubbly ladies night. You get bubbly, light fare and a fun and flirty burlesque routine. It happens February 28th from 6 to 8pm. Space is limited so sign up online.