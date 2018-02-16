Brighton police investigating possible ‘sexually inappropriate’ actions by middle school staffers

Brighton police are investigating allegations that an Overland Trail Middle School staff member behaved in a “sexually inappropriate manner” with students at the school, according to a statement Friday afternoon.

Two OTMS staff members have been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the allegations against one of them, and whether or not the other met their legal duties as a mandated reporter.

The school is cooperating fully in the investigation, according to Brighton police. No charges have been filed.

