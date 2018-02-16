Storm system moves out; windy and warm weekend before snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system has exited Colorado, leaving behind clear, cold conditions.

Snow fell overnight in the Denver metro area, leaving roads icy in spots for the morning commute.

It will be sunny on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with highs reaching the mid-40s.

A big theme of the weekend will be high winds in the mountains, foothills and to some degree the western suburbs.

A high wind watch is in effect starting Friday night for gusts to 85 mph in the foothills. The wind will help to warm temperatures significantly in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Saturday and Sunday.

An avalanche warning remains in effect Friday for the central and northern mountains.

A fast-moving, windy storm system brushes the central and northern mountains on Friday night into early Saturday morning with about 1 inch of snow accumulation before clearing.

Saturday and Sunday look dry across the Front Range. Sunday's high temperature could approach 70 degrees in a classic warm before the storm.

A stronger cold front is expected to move in Monday and Tuesday with falling temperatures and chance for accumulating snowfall in the mountains as well as in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.