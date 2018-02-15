× Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin misses winning in medal in women’s slalom

— American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished in 4th place and missed winning a medal in the women’s slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Just 24 hours earlier, the Vail resident won gold in the giant slalom.

She was a favorite to win the slalom, but she couldn’t recover from a mistake that slowed her down in her second run.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden won the gold medal in the slalom. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland won silver and Katharina Gallhuber of Austria won bronze.