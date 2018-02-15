Trump on Florida shooting: ‘Answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday’s mass shooting turned a Florida school into a “scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil.”

Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 people at Parkland, Florida.

The president was silent on the issue of gun control. Earlier Thursday, he suggested the suspect was “mentally disturbed.”

Trump said the entire nation “with one heavy heart” is praying for the victims and their families.

An orphaned 19-year-old with a troubled past and his own AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

Trump said he’ll visit Parkland. In his address, Trump said he’s making plans to meet with families and local officials, and to continue coordinating the federal response.

Trump called on Americans to “answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness,” after the shooting.

“To law enforcement, first responders, and teachers who responded so bravely in the face of danger, we thank you for your courage,” Trump said.

Trump had been planning on spending the weekend in Florida. The White House said the timing of the visit has yet to be finalized.