Today’s Deal: 50% Off Adult Lift Tickets at Ski Cooper!!

Promotional Code #SR-311 Valid for (1) adult lift ticket Valid for the 2017-2018 season ALL TICKETS must be redeemed by March 15th. No Exceptions. Location: Ski Cooper Top of Tennessee Pass 9 Miles North of Leadville on HWY 24 No cash or credit back No cash value. Not valid with any other promotion. No refunds. All sales are final.

About Ski Cooper

The Heart of Skiing in the Heart of the Rockies

With its rich history, beautiful landscape, and unsullied atmosphere, Cooper truly represents everything that skiing should be. That’s why we’re proud to call it The Heart of Skiing in the Heart of the Rockies. At Cooper you get to experience skiing, unfettered from commercialism. With unmatched in-bounds terrain variety from gentle cruisers to glades to moguls, practically non-existent lift lines, world-class snowcat skiing adventures on the big-mountain terrain of Chicago Ridge, fast and friendly equipment rentals, great selection in our retail store, tasty food, and great Apre’s at Katie O’Rourke’s Irish Pub in the base lodge, you will soon be singing with us, “I—– Love Cooper!” To top it all off, Cooper’s prices are affordable enough to make it the perfect family ski vacation. We also have exciting recreational activities on-site for those less inclined to get fully into the downhill experience. We offer snow cat sightseeing touring adventures, which will take your breath away as you’re riding comfortably up the picture-perfect mountain terrain in style. Right in the Ski Cooper base area, you will find our partners at Tennessee Pass, where you can enjoy cross-country/Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and snow tubing.

Let Cooper capture your heart.

Our Operating Schedule…

We open for the 2017/18 season

Lifts run 9am-4pm, 7 days a week

We are located…

10 miles from Leadville via Highway 24

110 miles from Denver International Airport via I-70 and U.S. Highway 91

135 miles from Colorado Springs via Highway 24

30 miles from Summit County via Highway 91 and 24

30 miles from Vail / Eagle County via Highway 24