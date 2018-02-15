Reports on Safe2tell Colorado tip line increase in 2018

DENVER – Safe2tell Colorado, a tip line for students to report threats and more, is receiving an increase of reports in 2018. This includes 55 reports of a planned school attack.

In January, Safe2tell received 1,321 reports, an increase of 68 percent compared to January of 2017.

Most of the reports were about suicide, drugs and bullying. But Safe2tell also received 33 reports of threats and 14 reports of guns.

Safe2tell began in 2004 and provides students and others an anonymous way to make reports about school violence, threats, suicide and more.

The reports can be made by calling 1-877-542-7233, filling at a form online or downloading an app.

The Colorado State Patrol receives the report, then passes it along to local law enforcement and school districts.