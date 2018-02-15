Quick blast of snow & wind arriving for Thursday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fast-moving cold front will drop south across Colorado this evening. It will quickly generate a period of snow from early evening until about midnight. There could be minor accumulations in Denver mainly south of I-70. Accumulation of an inch or two is possible south of the city in places like Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Parker, Sedalia, Franktown & Monument. It will be windy with temperatures falling into the teens.

Our next chance for snow arrives on Monday (Washington's Birthday) into Tuesday. This storm will linger for the two days with plenty of cold air and some wind. Accumulations look to be higher with Denver in a 2"-4" total and we could be looking at 3"-5" to the south. west & east of the city.

