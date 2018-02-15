Pedestrian hit by vehicle while trying to cross Tower Road

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the hotel zone by Denver International Airport on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. at Tower Road near East 69th Avenue. Police said a man attempted to cross Tower Road in the middle of the block.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Southbound Tower Road was closed at East 71st Avenue as police investigation. There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.