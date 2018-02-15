Names of victims in Florida school shooting slowly revealed

PARKLAND, Colo. — A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.

They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.

“Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning,” Israel said.

Some of the victims have been publicly identified.

Alyssa Alhadeff

Alhadeff was a freshman whose death was confirmed by her cousin on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Scott Beigel

Beigel was a geography teacher. He was fatally shot after he opened and attempted to relock his door to let a group of students into his classroom.

Martin Duque

Duque was a freshman at the school. His brother confirmed his death on Instagram early Thursday morning.

Nicholas Dworet

Dworet, a senior, was killed, the University of Indianapolis confirmed. Dworet was recruited for the university swim team and would have been an incoming freshman this fall.

“Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” said Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president.

“Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers.”

Aaron Feis

Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program.

He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was taken into surgery, Lehtio said.

“He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”

Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior who had a close relationship with Feis, said he saw the coach running toward the sounds of gunshots.

“That’s Coach Feis. He wants to make sure everybody is safe before himself,” Haab said.

“(He) made sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible.”

Jaime Guttenberg

Guttenberg was among those who died, according to a Facebook post by her father, Fred.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister.

“I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Skidmore College, which Fred Guttenberg attended, released a statement saying its hearts go out to Jaime’s parents and others affected by the tragedy.

“There really are no words to lessen the suffering that the families of victims are feeling at this moment, but perhaps knowing that we stand with them can provide some small measure of solace,” the college said.

Chris Hixon

Hixon, the athletic director for the school, was killed, according to Lehtio. She said the football coach told her Hixon was shot and killed.

Luke Hoyer

Hoyer was a student at the school. His family confirmed he was killed on the third floor during the shooting.

Gina Montalto

Montalto was a freshman who served on the school’s winter guard team.

She had been reported missing after the shooting and confirmed dead late Wednesday night.

Joaquin Oliver

Oliver was born in Venezuela and moved to the United States when he was 3 years old and became a U.S. citizen in January 2017.

His girlfriend confirmed he died in the shooting.

Meadow Pollack

Pollack was a senior at the school. She planned to attend Lynn University.

Carmen Schentrup

Schentrup was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist. She was confirmed dead by friends Thursday morning.

Rest In Peace Carmen Schentrup ❤️ @Schentrump, your family is forever in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry. — Pranati (@pranatiishah) February 15, 2018

Peter Wang

Wang was a 15-year-old and in the school’s ROTC program. He was confirmed dead by family members on Thursday.