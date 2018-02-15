× Mom of 4 killed in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police are trying to solve a homicide mystery in the heart of downtown Denver. The body of a mother of four was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in her apartment in the 1500 block of Stout Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The victim, 49-year-old Jeanna Leslie, had only been living in Denver for about three months, according to family. The former school teacher, originally from California, was known for what loved ones call her free and open spirit.

“She just inspired people to chase their dreams and be different,” daughter Audra Leslie said.

Audra, 20, and and her sister, Brittany Leslie, 22, spoke to FOX31 via FaceTime Thursday night from their hometown in Orange County, California.

“She definitely wasn’t afraid to live life and there’s always risks that come along with that,” Brittany explained.

Audra and Brittany said their mom recently moved to Denver to be closer to her 16-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son. The two kids live with their father, Jeanna’s ex-husband, in the Denver area.

“So shocking,” ex-husband Bill Leslie said. “You can’t even describe the range of emotions that the kids are going through.”

Jeanna moved to Denver after spending six months exploring the world.

“I’m glad that she spent her life doing that— doing what she wanted to do,” Audra said.

Family members described Jeanna as someone who was kind and compassionate to everyone including strangers.

The two eldest daughters said their mom was about to start substitute teaching in Colorado. Now, they are planning her funeral while police try to figure who would want to hurt Jeanna and why.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.