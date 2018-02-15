Longmont gun shop trains workers to look for warning signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- At Grandpas Pawn and Gun in Longmont, passing a background check doesn’t mean they’ll sell you a firearm.

FOX31 visited the shop, after a teenager was able to legally purchased an AR-15 in Florida. Many questions have been raised about the teen’s mental status and if anything could have been done to prevent him form purchasing a gun.

At the Longmont shop, the minute you walk in the door, your being checked out by clerks who’ve been trained to watch for signs of trouble.

Christopher Lewis, who is a gunsmith and salesman said, “Rule number one is to know who you are handing this gun to because you don’t know what could happen at any moment. Just takes (snaps fingers) that long.”

They’ve been trained to detect warning signs that a gun application won’t catch.

Jake Tiff, who also sells guns at the shop said some people are, “Just real off. You know they are looking around, looking over their shoulders. They’re looking at your cameras. They’re looking at you seeing if your armed. They’re just real flighty. You can sense it.”

At that point, the customer is turned away.

The clerks at Grandpas, will also call other stores and let them know about the person they say is showing signs of trouble.

Lewis said, “I’d rather tell a hundred guys no than give a gun to a guy that I have reasonable belief he’s going to go use it for misdeeds.”

At Grandpas Pawn and Gun - knowing when to say no is the right thing to do.