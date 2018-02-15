× Law Enforcement increase training at local facility following Florida shooting

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — In the wake of the mass school shooting in south Florida, the demand for active shooter training in Denver is on the rise.

On Thursday, more than 20 law enforcement agencies and school districts around the Denver metro area contacted the Frank DeAngelis Center to sign up for training. The old elementary school now serves as a realistic training ground to help law enforcement prepare for the worst.

“Drop the weapon right now,” Greg Everhart, Deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriffs office said.

Inside the former Martensen Elementary school halls, shocking and realistic scenarios play out.

“Get on the ground,” Everhart demanded.

Classrooms are now filled with cardboard cut-outs of students sitting in the desks.

“You go into these rooms and you don’t know who the bad guy is,” Captain Scott Happ with the Jefferson County Sheriffs office said.

Law enforcement officers, like Captain Happ, said this training forces them to develop a strategy in a high-stress environment. A suspect armed with a gun full of rubber bullets can pop out at any moment.

“If the bad guy hits you with a kill shot, you’re out and it’s very sobering that my tactics weren’t good enough to keep me from getting shot,” Captain Happ said.

In another room, a virtual reality simulator keeps police guessing about which way the bad guy will go.

“You go through this training and you build muscle memory. You build capacity to understand how you function under stress,” John McDonald, Executive Director of Security & Emergency Management at Jefferson County Schools said.

Since 1999, there have been seven school shootings in Colorado. That grave statistic fuels law enforcement to utilize the elementary school as a way for their officers to get first-hand experience with the most chaotic and unpredictable situations.

“I have no doubt the agencies training in this facility, heaven forbid there are future school shootings, will help us address those shootings and save lives,” Captain Happ said.

Last year more than 4,000 police officers trained in the DeAngelis Center. There are no costs to law enforcement to use the building, but Jeffco Schools has stepped up to help pay for the day-to-day costs to keep it running.