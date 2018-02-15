Honey Bees at St. Julien Hotel and Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in the lobby of St Julien Hotel & Spa, the T-Zero Lounge offers a modern, yet contemporary rendezvous for hand-crafted signature martinis, cocktails and one of the best wine programs in Boulder. T-Zero's stylish and secluded Round Room is the perfect place to host an intimate group event.

And did you know the St. Julien has two bee colonies on its rooftop? Check out Lead Bartender Bayan Soltani's version of a hot-toddy made with the honey from those hives, after the bees gather pollen from the on-site garden!