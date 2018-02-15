Heavy snow moves into mountains; chance of light snow for Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect a day of changing weather in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday with a cold front arriving in the afternoon.

It will start with sunshine before clouds increase during the day. High temperatures will reach near 50 degrees at midday, then fall toward the evening rush.

Light snow is possible for the evening rush through about midnight, with 0-1 inch of accumulation for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Palmer Divide, including Castle Rock and Monument, will get 1-3 inches as will the foothills, with 6-14 inches at the ski areas.

Snow tapers off around midnight in most places and sunshine returns on Friday.

A second fast-moving storm hits the central and northern mountains with light snow and 40-90 mph winds late Friday into early Saturday morning, then it zooms away.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny across the Front Range with highs in the 50s.

Sunday features the classic "warm before the storm" with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

A strong cold front hits late Sunday night into Monday, with snow likely along with a big drop in temperatures.

Snow is possible on Tuesday as well with single-digit overnight lows.

