GoFundMe page set up for victims, families of Florida high school massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. — Officials with the Broward County Public Schools district are raising money for those impacted by Wednesday’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead and at least 14 others wounded.

“There are no words to express the sorrow that we are feeling,” the GoFundMe post created by the Broward Education Foundation reads.

Donations will be used to provide relief and financial support to victims’ and families of the shooting, according to the post.

Officials said several fraudulent GoFundMe pages have been set up, but the fundraising site has guaranteed all the donations will go to the victims and their families.

The official page is called the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, but they include 17 adults and children.

Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was among the dead, according to the school’s football program and its spokeswoman, Denise Lehtio.

Feis threw himself in front of students as bullets flew Wednesday at his alma mater. He died after being taken into surgery.

“He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” Lehtio said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”

The GoFundMe account had raised more than $150,000 within the first two hours of being set up.