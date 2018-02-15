× Fort Collins company designs portable shields students can carry in school backpacks

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Angel Armor said it has engineered a portable shield that can protect students from bullets fired from handguns while remaining light and thin enough for a student to care with ease inside their backpack.

The Fort Collins-based company designs body armor and car armor for law enforcement. It has also designed a portable shield for civilians, called Ally One. The goal of the design is to make sure it can be easily carried in a backpack, purse or briefcase and shield someone when danger strikes.

“As you are starting to see these events more in society, we were trying to find a solution for every day carrying,” said company spokesperson Brian Brown.

After events like the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, Brown said they see an increase in interest in the product.

“Our inquiries do go up from time to time based on these events,” said Brown.

Brown said it’s a difficult conversation to have as a parent, telling their children that they should care these shields in their backpacks. But Brown said it’s worth doing because it gives parents peace of mind.

“It’s hard for a school to say they aren’t a safe place, we would like to think they are safe but clearly we have seen it’s not the safest place sometimes,” said Brown.

The Ally One comes in four different sizes ranging in prices from $109 to $159.