Suspect in Florida school shooting confessed to shooting; will be held without bond

PARKLAND, Fla. — A Broward County Sheriff’s Office report says Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the report, he told interrogating officers that he “began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds” on Wednesday afternoon.

The report adds that Cruz told officers he “brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”

Cruz told investigators that as students began to flee, he decided to discard his AR-15 rifle and a vest he was wearing so he could blend in with the crowd. Police recovered the rifle and the vest.

The police report adds that Cruz purchased the rifle in February 2017, but does not say where it was purchased.

12:14 p.m. update:

PARKLAND, Fla. — A Florida judge has ordered that the suspect in a deadly shooting rampage at a high school will be held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, was wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands cuffed at his waist during the Thursday afternoon hearing.

His attorney did not contest the order and had her arm around Cruz during the brief court appearance.

Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people.