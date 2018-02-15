Shooting suspect booked on 17 counts of premeditated murder, legally bought AR-15 year ago

PARKLAND, Fla. — The 19-year-old suspect in a deadly school shooting in Florida has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Jacob Cruz was booked into the Broward County Jail early Thursday, still wearing the hospital gown he was given after being treated for labored breathing after his arrest.

He was questioned overnight before being booked into jail. He is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

He is accused of entering the campus just before school was dismissed on Wednesday afternoon and opening fire on students and teachers.

Officials said another 14 people have been treated at hospitals.

A law enforcement official said Cruz legally purchased his AR-15 rifle about a year ago.

Federal law allows people 18 and over to legally purchase long guns. At 21, people can legally buy handguns from a licensed dealer.