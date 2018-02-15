Employee sheds light on situation at assisted living centers shut down by state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A nursing home employee is revealing some alarming details about how some nursing homes fall short of providing expected standards of care.

FOX31 obtained an exclusive interview with the employee, who wants to remain nameless, about conditions at two Nurturing Care Home Assisted Living centers closed down this week by the state health department.

“I’ve seen what goes on behind the doors once they close, once the families go home it`s a completely different environment,” she said.

While the employee makes it clear that there are employees that are truly dedicated to the care of patients, there are management issues that make it difficult to maintain health standards.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials tell FOX31 approximately 19 patients have been displaced in two facilities that failed to meet medical and safety standards during the license application process.

The employee we spoke with says she wants families to know the signs of nursing home neglect so they never end up placing their loved ones in the wrong hands. She talked about some of the signs to look for, “How are they declining in say hygiene or their appearance or their attitude? Are they depressed? You`ll always see it in your loved one.”

For guidelines on how to choose a reputable elderly care facility and information on nursing home neglect you can use the following online resources: