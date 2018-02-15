Denver Public Schools working to train next generation of medical workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There continues to be a shortage of health care professionals in our country.

The Denver Public School system is trying to train the next breed of medical workers. There is a program that gives students the opportunity to get their Associates Degree or another certification by the time they graduate high school.

“It changes generations and families, we’re creating a pipeline for the future," Elina Martinez, vice principal at Manual High School said. “This program is leveling the playing field for inner city kids of color in Denver.”

Almost half of the students at Manual High School are part of the Med School at Manual.

The program offers college level courses, accelerated curriculums, shadow sessions at the hospital, and a pathway to a career in the medical field.

“They pay for everything, for like the jackets, for like all of our supplies and what we need, transportation, they pay for everything,” student Tenaja Franklin said. “If you want to do delivery or social work you get a lot of experience like hands on actually.”

“I have the same equipment in here that you’d see in any college classroom,” teacher Rhonda Albers said.

A total of four schools within DPS have this program. It is about three years old.