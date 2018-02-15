Denver one of 5 finalists to host NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver is one of five finalists to host the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020, the Broncos said Thursday.

The NFL informed the Broncos of their selection. The other finalists are Cleveland-Canton; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; and Nashville, Tennessee.

The league is expected to announce the host cities for 2019 and 2020 during the league’s spring meeting in Atlanta on May 21-23.

The NFL for several years held the draft in New York but in 2015, began the practice of moving around the country.

Chicago held the draft in 2015 and 2016 with Philadelphia hosting it last year. This year’s draft will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“It’s a competitive process, and we’re excited to move one step closer to bringing the NFL Draft to Denver,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said.

“Working alongside Visit Denver and the Denver Sports Commission, we’re confident that Denver would be a tremendous host to showcase the draft and the NFL in a great football environment.”

“As one of America’s best sports cities, we are optimistic that Denver can make a great case for hosting this marquis event,” said Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission.

“We are pleased to hear that Denver has made the shortlist of cities still under consideration to host the 2019 or 2020 Draft, and we look forward to further dialogue about the possibilities.”