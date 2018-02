× Beer, Bacon & Coffee Pairing​

Denver Beer Company‘s favorite event of the year! Local purveyors Coda Coffee and Tender Belly Bacon will provide samples for the pairing and we’ll provide the beer. This event takes place on Feb 17th and 18th, but we can set up the segment at any point.

What: Denver Beer Co. Beer, Bacon, & Coffee

When (day and time): Feb 17 at 8:30 AM to Feb 18 at 11 AM

Where: Denver Beer Co 1695 Platte Street, Denver CO

Cost: $40

Tickets at denverbeerco.com/events