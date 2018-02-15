Bahamas resort looking for someone to hang out with flamingos all day

NASSAU, Bahamas – A brand new resort in the Bahamas is looking for someone to hang out with their flamingos all day.

Baha Mar, a new luxury resort, is looking for a new CFO. But you don’t need an MBA for this job because it stands for Chief Flamingo Officer.

You will however need a degree in zoology or a related field and have strong people skills.

Built for paradise. A post shared by Baha Mar Resorts 🌴☀️ (@bahamarresorts) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

As part of the job, you’ll work with the resorts chief scientist and you will help protect and care for the flamingos, which is the national bird of the Bahamas.

The candidate will also need to know enough to teach resort guests about the birds.

If you think you have what it takes to be a Chief Flamingo Officer, you can apply on their website.

Applications are open until Feb. 28.