Zipper the service dog featured in Valentine’s Day e-cards

DENVER — Serving Those Who Serve service dog Zipper has been training hard to learn how to be a service dog for a veteran.

A group of volunteers arranged a special photo shoot featuring Zipper and some other service dogs in training.

It seems Zipper is the perfect dog for the Valentine’s Day shoot because he’s a chocolate Labrador.

The pictures of Zipper and his pooch pals have been turned into e-cards.

The cards might make a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift. They can be printed out or emailed directly with a donation to Freedom Service Dogs of America.