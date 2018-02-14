× Warm and windy Valentine’s Day then snow moves in

I’m forecasting an abnormally warm and windy Valentine’s Day in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. High temps around 65 in Denver; 60 in Fort Collins. Wind gusts 20-40mph.

The next storm system is en route. Light snow starts in the Mountains today then gets heavier tonight through Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect. 6-14″ of total snow accumulation is possible by Thursday night. Wind gusts 40-80mph above

treeline.

Light snow is possible in Denver by Thursday night. 0-1″ of accumulation and that may include the Thursday evening Rush Hour. The Palmer Divide and Foothills could see 1-3″. 0-1″ For Northern Colorado.

Friday and Saturday look calmer, warmer.

Sunday looks windy as the next storm system approaches. A strong cold front hits late Sunday into Monday with falling temps and snow.

