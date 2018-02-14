Temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees Thursday with chance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver hit 66 degrees Wednesday afternoon thanks to gusty downsloping wind out of the west (that's a warm wind). Here's some of the peak wind gusts:

Snow will develop in the Colorado mountains tonight and become widespread and heavy on Thursday. Here's a look at snow totals by late Thursday:

#cowx here's a look at snow totals by late Thu in the Colorado mountains...about 3"-6" at lower elevations with as much as a FOOT at higher elevations...the snow will come with strong wind which will reduce visibilities pic.twitter.com/3JWuXXMCfj — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 15, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning is in place in the mountains Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Travel will be impacted with winds gusting up to 60mph causing blowing & drifting snow and reduced visibility.

#cowx WINTER STORM WARNINGS & WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in place for the Colorado mountains...snow & wind will cause travel troubles on Thursday into Friday...be prepared if you have to travel in those areas pic.twitter.com/xKCaIwBGdp — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 15, 2018

Denver will see some light snow showers develop Thursday evening. Accumulations will be light on the Front Range with totals around 0-1 inch. Higher totals of 1-2 inches are possible along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. Denver will most likely see just a dusting (under 1 inch).

#cowx the strong wind today pushed temps into the 60s...tomorrow that wind comes out of the north and drops temps into the 40s...snow returns to the Colorado mountains with deep totals by late Thu night...we could see light totals south & west of Denver pic.twitter.com/x5iN7kkEVR — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 15, 2018

Another storm system arrives late Sunday night bringing snow and cold temperatures for Monday and Tuesday with higher snow totals possible.

