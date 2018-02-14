T-shirt fundraiser for family of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is selling t-shirts in honor of fallen deputy Micah Flick.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Deputy Flick’s wife, Rachel, and to injured Deputy Scott Stone.

The shirts will be on sale through Feb. 28 and will be shipped a week after that, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shirts cost $20 each and features the quote “The pain I feel today will become the strength I feel tomorrow.”

You can purchase the shirts here.

Flick was gunned down on Feb. 5 in Colorado Springs while in the middle of a vehicle theft investigation on his 11th anniversary with the sheriff’s office.

Three other law enforcement officers and a civilian were also wounded in the incident.

The lone suspect was killed.