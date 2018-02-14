× Prepare your family for an active threat: Training resources in Colorado

DENVER — A coalition of emergency responders across Colorado are reaching out to families to make sure they are prepared for active threats.

Colorado has several safety training programs available, many of them are free of charge.

Loa Esquilin of the Denver Office of Emergency Management says training conducted for emergency responders can also help residents prepare for, respond to and recover from active threats. “We’re focusing on teaching teenagers on how they can take charge and respond to an emergency.”

The office is part of a coalition that includes the American Red Cross Save A Life program and the University of Denver’s Active Shooter Training Program, all teaching the equation for increasing your chances of survival:

Run

Hide

Or fight as a last resort

Employees and students should always take note of available building exits.

Security experts say if you need to hide, find a place that can block your view from all areas and silence your cell phone.

Fighting an attacker is not recommended unless absolutely necessary, as it is the most dangerous option.

Esquilin says, “a family should also have a good communication plan, so everyone knows where to meet or who to call in the case of an emergency.”

Find more information about available training classes here. They’re for families, individuals, students, businesses and churches.

Watch the University of Denver’s Active Shooter Program training video below: