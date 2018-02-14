× March for Babies Denver

Who: March of Dimes

What: March for Babies

When: Saturday, April 21 – Registration at 9am, Start at 10am

Where: City Park (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to again support the March for Babies. Join Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s Deb Takahara as she emcees this inspiring event.

When you join March for Babies you stand with thousands of people across the country who share your commitment to building a brighter future for us all.March of Dimes raises money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care. March with us to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Because when a society supports every family, we all win. When we come together, even the toughest problems can be solved.

For more information and to register, click here.