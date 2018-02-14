Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Denver; no officers injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A suspect was critically injured after being shot by a Denver police officer late Tuesday night.

The Denver Police Department said the incident began as a report of a family disturbance about 10:30 p.m. with shots being fired inside a home in the 2200 block of South Clermont Street, near Interstate 25 and Evans Avenue.

The responding officer heard shots being fired inside the home and shot the suspect during a confrontation.

It's not clear if the man is the one who had a gun and was firing shots inside the home, or if he was inside or outside when he was shot.

Police said they are not certain who else was inside the home and how many people were involved. But no one else was hit by the gunfire from the suspect or the officer.

The officer was not injured. The suspect, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.