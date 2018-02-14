Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Broomfield teenager

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of killing Broomfield teenager Natalie Bollinger was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation on Wednesday.

Joseph Michael Lopez, 22, was ordered held without bond by 17th Judicial District Judge Thomas Ensor during a hearing in Adams County. A preliminary hearing was set for April 27.

Bollinger, 19, was reported missing on Dec. 28. Her body was discovered in a wooded area along Riverdale Road near McIntosh Dairy in Adams County the next day.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office said Bollinger died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to an Adams County sheriff’s arrest affidavit, investigators alleged Lopez initially denied seeing Bollinger die.

But then Lopez changed his story to say Bollinger killed herself before saying he killed her because she solicited someone on Craigslist to help her commit suicide. Lopez was arrested on Thursday.

GPS data from Lopez’s phone placed him at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Lopez said Bollinger “knelt down on the ground and that he knelt down along her left side and slightly in front of her.”

He said they said a prayer together before he shot her, according to the affidavit. Lopez then left the scene with Bollinger’s purse and the gun.

Lopez told investigators that sometime after Christmas, he came upon an ad on Craigslist titled “I want to put a hit on myself” while looking at the “women seeking men” category, according to the affidavit.

Lopez claims the ad was posted by Bollinger.

According to the affidavit, Lopez claims he met with Bollinger and they discussed how she wanted to die. He told investigators she “wanted to be on her knees and executed from behind.”

The affidavit also said Bollinger had a history of heroin and methamphetamine use. The report said at the time of her death, Bollinger had a “potentially lethal level of heroin in the blood.”​

Lopez claims in the affidavit that he tried to talk Bollinger out of it, but that she wanted to end her life because of issues with her boyfriend.