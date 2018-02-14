× Man arrested for 2015 murder of his wife

DENVER – On this Valentine’s Day when many are expressing their love and affections, one Denver father and husband has been arrested for the murder of his wife. Denver police made an arrest on Tuesday on the mysterious death of his wife Stacy Feldman.

Nearly three years ago, Feldman’s wife Stacy was found submerged in the bathtub/shower of their Denver home. The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained the 2015 autopsy and according to the report the coroner could not conclude how Feldman died.

“Given the information available to us at this time, it is our opinion that the cause and manner of death of this 44 year old female, Stacey Feldman cannot be determined”.

The report did indicate blunt force injuries and her blood revealed a slightly high level of therapeutic medications.

According to the autopsy report, Robert Feldman told investigators she had ingested some edible marijuana the night before and the morning of her death.

The coroner did state in the report that “should further information become available after the signing of this report, the cause and/or manner of death may be amended.

Robert and Stacy Feldman have two young children. According to court filings found by the Fox 31 Problem Solvers, it appears one of Stacy’s family member has filed for custody.

Stacy Feldman died on March 1, 2015.

Robert Feldman has a court hearing this afternoon in a Denver court room.