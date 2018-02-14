Gang member wanted in November fatal shooting arrested in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A known gang member who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Fort Collins on Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old John Mercado, had been on the run since shooting someone in the chest near West 64th Street and North Garfield Avenue in Loveland on Nov. 26 during an attempted robbery.

Mercado, part of the Norteno Gang, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Several law enforcement agencies took Mercado into custody near Matuka Court and Conifer Street. He was booked into the Fort Collins Jail.