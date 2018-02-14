Free wedding ceremonies offered in Denver on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office will continue it's Valentine's Day tradition on Wednesday with free wedding ceremonies.

Couples are expected to go to the Wellington Webb Building in downtown Denver throughout the day. Judges and clergy members will provide the the free ceremonies in honor of Valentine's Day.

This is the 11th year for the "You Have My Heart" event.

More than 100 couples were married in last year's event.

Food, beverages and raffles for gifts from local businesses will also be provided. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Although the ceremony itself is free, couples are still required to pay $30 for the marriage license.

But with the average cost of a wedding in Colorado ranging from $30,000 to $33,000, $30 can be a pretty good deal.

It's recommended couples who are planning to get married to save time by applying online first.