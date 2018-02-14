× Family of girl who killed herself from bullying tells lawmakers to do more

DENVER — The death of 10-year-old Ashawnty Davis captivated the hearts of people in Colorado and around the nation last year.

Davis killed herself after reportedly being bullied. A video of her being bullied was even posted online.

“My niece is dead. My niece will never come back,” Dedrick Harris, the uncle of Davis, said during a General Assembly hearing Wednesday.

“How many more lives got to be lost?” Harris challenged lawmakers.

Harris was there to lobby on behalf of a bill to allow the Colorado Department of Education to research bully prevention strategies around the country. The research then would be used to create a model suicide prevention policy that school districts could chose to use.

Currently, according to bill sponsor State Senator Rhonda Fields, Colorado is one of eight states in the country that does not have a statewide model policy; electing to allow local school districts to pick their bully prevention program.

The Senate Education Committee advanced the measure Wednesday with only one lawmaker objecting.

State Senator Tim Neville, a Republican from Littleton, expressed concern it may create a “one size fits all” policy toward bully prevention — suggesting local school districts are better suited than the state.

After the hearing Harris said he felt Ashawnty’s presence at the hearing — although he expressed remorse she couldn’t share the moment with him.