Denver Police shoot and kill man after the suspect murders his father

DENVER -- A suspect was shot and killed in a home by a Denver police officer late Tuesday night.

The Denver Police Department said the incident began as a report of a family disturbance about 10:30 p.m. with shots being fired inside a home in the 2200 block of South Clermont Street, near Interstate 25 and Evans Avenue.

An officer arrived and found the suspect in a bedroom with his 86 year-old father. Police say the man was holding a gun and a knife and refused to drop the weapons.

"The man was agitated, yelling at the father, and he wasn't complying with officers' [command to] please drop the gun," said Barb Archer, a commander with the Denver Police Department.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Denver Police Department, tried to negotiate with the man for six minutes to get him to drop the weapons.

However, Archer says the man ultimately shot and killed his father, who was lying on a bed.

The officer then fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

"The timing of these shots was nearly simultaneous," said Archer.

Archer says the officer would have been justified if he had chosen to fire his weapon immediately. However, he hesitated, hoping for a better outcome.

"The threat was immediate but not imminent and the suspect was talking to him, yelling back and forth with him. He seemed to be managing that. The suspect escalated the situation when he put the gun to his father's head," said Barb Archer.

The suspect later died at a nearby hospital. Police say the 86-year-old father died at the scene.

No officers were injured. The officer who shot and killed the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave.