Rick dark chocolate and warm spices create a sexy Valentine’s Day sauce certain to warm your loved one’s heart and inspire L’Amore. Don’t let the long list of ingredients intimidate you, in reality you organize everything, sip some tequila and press a button to blend or puree away.

DARK CHOCOLATE CHERRY MOLE

Recipe from Linda Hampsten Fox, chef/owner of The Bindery

Makes 2-3 cups

3 dried ancho chilies

2 dried guajillo chilies

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 whole cloves

1/2 cinnamon stick

1/4 teaspoon allspice berries

1/4 teaspoon anise seeds

pinch of nutmeg

1/3 cup raw almonds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

½ cup dried cherries soaked in warm water for 5 minutes or 1 pound fresh cherries

1/4 ripe plantain or banana

1 corn tortilla, charred

1 chipotle pepper in adobe

2 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup stock: chicken or duck preferred

1 cup hot coffee

1 tablespoon of your favorite tequila

2 ounces dark chocolate, chopped, 70/30

2 tablespoons, unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoons apple cider vinegar ( if needed )

Directions:

Toast chilies - Heat a 12" skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add chiles and cook, turning once, until toasted, about 2 minutes.

Soak chilies. - Transfer all chiles to a large bowl; pour over 2 cups boiling water and let sit until chiles are soft, about 20 minutes.

Toast and grind spices. - While your chilies are soaking, heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, allspice, anise seeds, and nutmeg. Cook the spices, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Grind to a powder in a coffee grinder, mini Cuisinart or a spice grinder and set aside.

Clean and puree chilies. - Drain the dried chilies, reserving soaking liquid, and remove stems and seeds from chiles. Transfer chiles to a food processor or a blender; add 1/2 cup soaking liquid, and process until smooth.

Toast your nuts and seeds. - In a skillet, toast your nuts and seeds until fragrant.

Puree away - Combine all the ground spices and all the other ingredients (other than the coffee, chocolate and vinegar) and puree until smooth.

You are almost there. - Combine hot coffee and tequila (take a little sip!), pour into mole mixture and puree until smooth. Add the chocolate and again puree until smooth. Adjust sweetness and seasoning. If needed add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar for acidity. Add 2 tablespoons softened butter until smooth.

Arrange your steak cut on the bias and serve with the mole.