Cynthia Coffman reverses course on how to make ballot for June GOP primary

DENVER — The race to be Colorado’s next governor is heating up with petition deadlines and caucus dates soon approaching.

While it is easy to announce a run for governor, it is a lot harder to actually get on the ballot.

In order to get on the ballot, would-be candidates must participate in the caucus and State Assembly process or collect 1,500 signatures from every congressional district in the state.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, running for the Republican nomination, announced she would attempt to get on the ballot through the Assembly process.

The move marks a reversal for Coffman, who initially said she would petition onto the ballot.

Political insiders say Coffman’s late start to the campaign, delay in establishing a campaign organization and weaker-than-expected fundraising numbers likely contributed to the decision.

In Colorado, it takes a lot of resources and campaign infrastructure to petition onto the ballot.

Coffman released a statement on the matter.

“This race has shifted significantly in recent weeks. Many supporters and the party faithful have encouraged me to go through caucus and assembly, and I’ve listened. I am confident I have the message and the momentum to go to the state assembly and win. I’ve won a contested assembly before, securing the support of 69 percent of the delegates in 2014, and I’m ready to do it again. Since our campaign began collecting signatures, like three of my primary opponents, I have felt removed from the grassroots. Petitioning onto the ballot really takes the people out of the nomination process, and my heart just wasn’t in it. Instead, I want the opportunity to connect with voters and earn their support. This can only be accomplished through the caucus and assembly process, and I am energized for the fight. At this year’s assembly, we will build a qualified and unified Republican ticket up and down the ballot, and I would be honored to lead our party as we reclaim the governor’s office.”

The Colorado Republican precinct caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. March 6. The State Assembly will be held on April 14.