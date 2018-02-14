× Contact Safe2Tell program for concerns about young people in crisis

DENVER — The Colorado Attorney Generals office wants to remind people about the availability of the “Safe2Tell” program, which operates statewide.

The AG’s office in partnership with law enforcement and schools runs Safe2Tell.

If anyone is concerned about a young person in crisis, or a young person that may be a danger to themselves or others, they can contact Safe2Tell by following this link, using the Safe2Tell mobile app or calling 877-542-7233. There are people available 24/7 to help.