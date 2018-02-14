× Colorado police investigating cyber crime find human remains

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Police in southern Colorado say they found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while investigating a man for computer crimes against a child.

According to statements from the Trinidad Police Department, police went to 40-year-old Cameron Johnson-McCann’s home on Tuesday with a search warrant from the computer investigation.

The statement says police searching the apartment found the remains of an adult man in the container.

McCann is being held without bond in the Las Animas County Jail on suspicion of internet sexual exploitation of a child. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Authorities have not commented on whether McCann will face other charges.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is helping to identify the remains.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that court records on the arrest have been sealed.