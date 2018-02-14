Appliance repair becomes invasion of privacy, homeowner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANS, Colo. -- Caught on home surveillance cameras, a local man said his home appliance repair turned into an invasion of privacy.

The company in question is Weld County Appliance in Greeley. In the video, a repair man who is inside the home to fix the dishwasher - ends up in the homeowners bedroom.

“My emotions were rage to uncomfort to vulnerability,” homeowner Brandon Andrade said.

In the video, the man Brandon Andrade trusted to fix his dishwasher, opens his fridge, rifles through his mail, and checks out his family photos.

“It’s terrifying, because on that picture, it’s my son’s birth announcement,” Andrade said.

While Andrade was at work last Wednesday, he arranged for his apartment complex on Glendale Drive in Evans, to give the repair man a key. But now Andrade is worried that man may have been casing his place.

“The part that caught me off guard is he checks the lock. That’s what really led me to believe that maybe he could be coming back,” Andrade said.

Then, the repair man walks into the master bedroom.

“The alarming part at this point, that’s where my girlfriend keeps her clothes – any clothes that she has on the bed currently, dirty clothes or under garments,” Andrade said.

Andrade immediately called Evans Police and the company, and actually talked to the man in the video.

“At first he said, nope, wasn’t me. I might have used the restroom but that’s it. Then when I said I had the video evidence he says 'yeah, OK I did do it. Sometimes I get bored while the machine runs.'”

But boredom is no excuse so the Problem Solvers stopped by Weld County Appliance on Wednesday, looking for answers. Employees said that the man was not in. We showed them the video.

FOX31: “Do you think that’s an acceptable way to do business?”

Employee: “Well I don’t know the situation, so I don’t really have a comment on it.”

FOX31: “He’s there to do a dishwasher repair but he’s clearly in the customer’s bedroom?”

Employee: “I’d have to ask him.”

The company would not give out the man’s phone number. FOX31 left contact information but never received a call back.

Although Andrade doesn’t believe anything was taken from his home, he said he’s been robbed of his sense of security.

“I think it’s absolutely atrocious. That behavior is unacceptable for anyone in that line of business,” Andrade said. “This is something you should be weary of, just be aware of the behavior that happens and take precautions.”

Andrade said the man in the video is the Vice President of Weld County Appliance. He said he immediately changed his locks and put in his 30-day notice to move out of the apartment complex, all because of this situation.