Actor Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas involved in Los Angeles crash that killed one

LOS ANGELES -- Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously injured in a multicar crash that also left another person hurt and one dead in Southern California, authorities said.

A vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was also involved in the crash, KTLA reported.

The collision and rollover occurred Tuesday night in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Det. Jeff Fischer said.

Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that struck a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson, according to Fischer. The Ferrari then collided with a BMW, he added.

The Ferrari's driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two people -- a 35-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman -- were taken to a hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

While fire department officials did not provide the victims' names, Fischer said Haas, 35, was one of two people injured.

Haas' manager Allen Hobbs said the golfer was treated at a hospital and released.

Fischer said the damage to Wilson's vehicle is minor.

"It basically got clipped by the Ferrari," he said.

Haas was scheduled to play this week in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades but has since withdrawn, Hobbs said.