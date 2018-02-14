6 hospitalized after multivehicle crash on Parker Road in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Six people were taken to a hospital — two in critical condition — in a multivehicle crash on Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Three others were taken with serious injuries and one for minor injuries after the crash on South Parker Road and Long Avenue about 9:30 a.m.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved, but at least one person was extricated from a car.

Five other people who stopped to help after the crash were treated at the scene for cuts and scrapes, South Metro Fire said.

Northbound Parker Road was closed at Cottonwood Drive for cleanup of the wreckage and investigation of the crash.

Parker Road Update – 6 patients transported to area hospitals. Extent of injuries include 2 critical, 3 serious and 1 minor. 5 other people who stopped to help have been evaluated or treated on scene for cuts and scrapes. pic.twitter.com/nrOLz56cPc — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 14, 2018