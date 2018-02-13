Valentines from kids delivered to veterans at VA Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some veterans receiving treatment at the VA Hospital in Denver got a delivery of Valentines from kids on Tuesday.

FOX31 anchors Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard stopped by with the cards as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, as a way to say thank you to some local veterans.

Among the heroes they met: Navy veteran Brian Jacobson who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

He was receiving treatment Tuesday when he told us how military life is a family tradition.

"My grandfather retired from the Army, he joined the Coast Guard in 1940, and then in 1944 he went to the Army and retired. I wanted to be in the service so I picked the Navy, and at 17 and one month was my first day of boot camp. So it was fun," he said.

One focus of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is to remind people of the need for volunteers at the VA Hospital.

They have 650 volunteers, but they're always looking for more.

