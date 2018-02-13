Temperatures soar to the 60s Wednesday before snow arrives Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty winds out of the west in the eastern mountains and foothills have helped warm Denver's temperatures into the 50s this afternoon. Denver will stay dry and breezy this evening with more mild weather in store for Valentine's Day.

A few lingering snow showers in the northern mountains will die down late tonight with more gusty winds expected along and near the Continental Divide.

High temperatures will climb to the mid 60s on Valentine's Day in Denver. Winds will be gusty with dry conditions.

The next chance for snow in Denver will arrive Thursday afternoon. It won't be a big storm for us but it's possible we see a light dusting of snow before it clears out Friday morning. The Palmer Divide and foothills have a better chance to see an inch or two of accumulation with this storm. The mountains will pick up several inches of fresh powder. Here's a look at possible accumulations:

Colorado will dry out for Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the 40s in Denver on Friday and the 50s on Saturday.

Another round of snow moves in late Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. This storm will bring cold temperatures and possible accumulation to Denver. Check back in with us as this storm gets closer and we will have more details.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.