The hot favorites of connoisseurs, pink diamonds are considered the treasure of treasures. Pink has always been associated with femininity, love and grace. A pink diamond is their ultimate symbol.

Pure and reddish pinks are the most popular, followed by orange and purplish ones.

The most feminine of colors and much favored by Hollywood stars, pink has triumphed in accessories and make-up and is now winning over the jewelry world.