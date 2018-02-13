No injuries reported after stolen vehicle goes into pond at Denver apartment complex

DENVER — No injuries were reported after a stolen vehicle went into a pond at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

A resident of the Alta Springs Apartments at 9888 E. Vassar Drive near South Havana Street and South Parker Road reported hearing a crash and saw a vehicle in the pond, officials said.

The resident reported seeing someone walking away and thought someone would call in the crash, but nobody did, fire officials said.

Another resident called an hour later and crews arrived to find the vehicle fully submerged in the pond.

Divers were sent into the icy water to make sure everyone got out. Officials then pulled the vehicle out of the water after finding no one inside.