New flowline rules approved in Colorado

DENVER — New rules for oil and gas flowlines in Colorado were approved Tuesday.

The state’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission finished a nearly 9-hour long meeting to iron out the language in the new rules.

This comes after last year’s deadly house explosion in Firestone that was caused by a leaking flowline underneath the home.

A statement from Governor John Hickenlooper’s office said the new rules include dozens of changes and improvements to flowline oversight, including: