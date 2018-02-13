New flowline rules approved in Colorado
DENVER — New rules for oil and gas flowlines in Colorado were approved Tuesday.
The state’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission finished a nearly 9-hour long meeting to iron out the language in the new rules.
This comes after last year’s deadly house explosion in Firestone that was caused by a leaking flowline underneath the home.
A statement from Governor John Hickenlooper’s office said the new rules include dozens of changes and improvements to flowline oversight, including:
- Requirements for more detailed tracking, location data and record-keeping for flowlines that carry fluids away from a specific oil and gas location, such as lines that may travel from a well to a storage tank not co-located on the same wellpad, or to a gathering line. The rule permits COGCC to share resulting, more specific geospatial information with local governments through a confidentiality agreement.
- Requirements that any flowlines not in use – but not yet abandoned – are locked and marked. All such lines must continue to undergo integrity testing under the same standards as active lines until abandonment. Any risers associated with abandoned flowlines must be cut below grade. This rule change makes permanent the post-Firestone order to eliminate above-ground risers connected to abandoned flowlines.
- More detailed requirements for operators to demonstrate flowline integrity, including updated standards for integrity-testing lines, more testing options that align with newer technology, and the elimination of pressure-testing exemptions for low pressure lines.
- Requirements for full operator participation in the Utility Notification Center of Colorado’s “one-call” program to ensure a centralized home for all data on flowline locations and access to that information through the established 811 “call-before-you-dig” system.