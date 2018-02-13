Heartbreaking photo shows fallen Ohio officer’s K-9 partner

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A new photo posted on the Ohio Going Blue Facebook page shows the K-9 belonging to one of two police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

Sam was the K-9 partner of officer Eric Joering. According to the post, the dog was in Joering’s cruiser when the deadly shooting happened.

Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

According to the post, Joering’s dog is staying with his original trainer.

“He says Sam is doing OK,” the post said. “But his heart is broken too.”

According to WCMH in Columbus, Joering’s family can choose to keep Sam.